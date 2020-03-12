Rangashree helps these women play their part

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the theatre artists of Rangashree set the stage for their street play at the corner of a busy bus stand, curious onlookers gather around. The play on a socially-relevant issue is short, the actors engage their audience with theatrics which has elements of music and dance. But, what sets the play apart is its crew, a group of Kudumbasree members. Right from the conception of the story to scriptwriting, acting and setting the stage, they do it all.

Started way back in 2012 as a woman micro-enterprise, Rangashree, the drama troupe of Kudumbasree, has come a long way. The troupe members have gone from being housewives to performing in front of large crowds, especially street plays which lacks the barrier of a stage between the performer and the audience. Ernakulam has a team of eight members, who were selected based on their inclination towards art.“We had no idea about theatre, nor the various elements used. We received about ten days of training under Nireeksha, the women’s theatre group in Thiruvananthapuram, which equipped us to produce and direct plays. The regional characteristics of a place too are taken into account while making a drama,” says Sindhu Mohan, president of Rangashree troupe at Ernakulam.

“The latest is an awareness campaign for Suchitwa Mission which was staged for over a month at various parts of the district. They also receive periodic training in theatre from directors and drama schools,” says district programme manager (gender) Shine T Money. The group does both awareness campaigns and independent plays, while the former makes up a large part of their repertoire. They had also staged a play during the last biennale. Various government departments entrust their campaigns to the group. Rangashree members prepare the script and discuss with the officials of the department concerned.

The fact that they have to stay away from their homes for days to take part in campaigns does not deter them. “The passion we have for it theatre does not let us leave it, all the challenges are taken in the stride,” says Moleamma Kumaran, a member of the troupe. Awareness about gender equality that comes through these activities also seeps into various realms of their lives. “Various activities of Kudumbasree, including theatre, has taught us that gender issues should never stop us from pursuing our passion. We aim to inspire other women to do the same. We also try to educate women in our panchayats,” adds Sindhu.