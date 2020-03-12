Reduce, reuse, recycle

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cement is undoubtedly the first choice for any construction these days. However, Sridhar Radhakrishan’s two-storey mud house on the outskirts of the city in Valiyavila is a perfect example of how constructing an eco-friendly house from recyclable materials is more feasible and has added benefits.

Inspired by architect Laurie Baker, Sridhar, an engineer by profession was against building a new home considering the impact it has on the environment. He found a 21 cent-plot in Valiyavila which housed an old traditional Kerala design building.

“The structure that already existed on the space was built out of mud. I used the same foundation without bringing in new stones, rocks or concrete to build the new structure,” shares Sridhar. P B Sajan, an architect at the Centre of Science and Technology for Rural Development helped him convert this idea into reality. “All the materials used for building this house are either from demolished buildings or second-hand materials,” says Sridhar.

The mud-lime technique on this two-storey structure uses soil from the same land, mixed with lime to give it cement-like durability. The first floor of the house has open verandahs, room, bathroom, large windows and a huge balcony. The ground floor has a bedroom and a bathroom, along with an open kitchen. The large windows on the first floor allow natural light and air inside the house.The windows and roof tiles were purchased, along with 30,000 Centurian bricks sourced from the demolition of Mani Bhavan, a stately home in Sasthamangalam. The walls have been plastered with a mix of mud and rice husk, preventing cracks on the wall. The rooftop on the first floor has been extended to protect the structure from rain and bunds inside the premises collect rainwater. The two-year-old-house is also surrounded by a garden.

