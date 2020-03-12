STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SHO suspended for delay in conducting inquest on body

The couple was staying alone in the house as their two sons are employed abroad.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Station House Officer of Aluva East Police station has been placed under suspension in connection with the undue delay in conducting the inquest and other legal formalities after a body was found hanging at Thottakkattukara in Aluva on Monday. In a preliminary inquiry, V S Navas, SHO Aluva East, was found to have committed dereliction of duty and this caused a delay of sixteen hours in conducting the inquest of 67-year-old Joshy, who was found hanging inside his house. IG, Thiruvananthapuram Range, Harshitha Attaluri issued the order on Wednesday following the submission of a report by Ernakulam Rural S P K Karthik.

“The action on the part of Navas cannot be tolerated and warrants stringent disciplinary action against him, “ said the order. Besides, DySP Anti-Narcotic Cell, Ernakulam Rural, has been entrusted with the task of initiating an inquiry against Navas. The inquiry report would be submitted within 14 days, the order stated.
Lissie, wife of Joshy, spotted the body hanging inside the house when she returned home after her job in the evening. The residents of the locality informed the Aluva East Police by 5.10pm. However, the police reached the spot only by 6pm and told them they could not conduct inquest proceedings after 6pm. During this time, Lissie was sitting near the hanging body. The officials shifted the body to Aluva District Hospital only by 9am on Tuesday after Anwar Sadath, MLA, and other people’s representatives intervened in the issue.

The couple was staying alone in the house as their two sons are employed abroad. According to the neighbours, the person committed suicide by noon and the police delayed the proceedings by citing technical issues.

