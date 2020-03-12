Shopping malls record dip in footfall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The COVID-19 threat, coupled with the government order not to screen movies for a while, has hit the footfall in city’s shopping malls.

Most malls have shut down their multiplexes post the government order. Ankita Datta, marketing manager of Centre Square Mall, said rumours about the disease were holding people back from visiting malls. “Business is normally low in February and March as it is examination season. So, we were expecting a dip in footfall. While the COVID-19 scare has not hit the footfall further, it has halted the growth of business,” said Ankita.

“People continue to come to the mall to buy groceries and clothes. Some retail stores which used to import products from China have been badly hit,” she said.

Lulu Mall, which sees a footfall of nearly 50,000 people per day during March, has recorded a 20 per cent dip. Shibu Philips, business head, Lulu Mall Kochi, said, “The hypermarket is doing good

business as we are sourcing masks, sanitisers and soap solutions.”