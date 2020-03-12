Two accuse hosp official of denying them treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the entire state machinery is urging everyone to seek immediate treatment in case they experience symptoms of COVID-19, two optometry technicians of a private eye hospital have alleged that they were denied treatment by the superintendent of a taluk hospital here.

The technicians, who recently attended Attukal Pongala in the capital city, alleged that PS Rosamma, superintendent of North Paravoor taluk hospital, denied them treatment even though they had symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

The incident, which took place on March 10, came to light after the duo posted on social media the videos that they took at the hospital.

“Since we have to meet patients regularly, we decided to approach the hospital and get a confirmation. We waited patiently for over two hours only to be told that we should go to a private hospital,” alleged one of the technicians.

A minor scuffle broke out when the duo shot the video. Later, the superintendent lodged a complaint with the North Paravoor police alleging that the technicians disrupted her from executing her duty.

A source close to her denied the charges and said the technicians had come to obtain fitness certificate despite having a fever.

“As they were diagnosed with fever, they were asked to meet the superintendent. She asked them to be under home quarantine for 14 days. Since she was busy setting up an isolation ward, the superintendent couldn’t interact with them properly,” said the source.

“Since one of the technicians was suffering from fever, the duo went to the hospital for a checkup. Instead of making them wait for two hours, she could have directed them to other government hospitals,” said North Paravoor SHO Jayan KK.