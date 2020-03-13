A song in her heart

Shevlin Sebastian By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The train from Thiruvananthapuram was late. But it did not spoil Hindustani classical singer and teacher Abhradita Banerjee’s spirit. She had a bright smile on her face when she reached the Jani Music Academy in Kochi, which is run by noted Mollywood playback singer Ganesh Sundaram. Abhradita had come to start classes for students in Hindustani classical music. In Thiruvananthapuram, Abhradita, a Bengali, runs a music school called ‘Mukthaangan’, which was set up in 2009. Abhradita came to Kerala 23 years ago after getting married to her husband Dr Moinak Banerjee who is a senior scientist at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology. “It was an arranged marriage,” she says.

So, how do a scientist and an artist get along? “My husband told me right at the beginning of our marriage that we are friends first, then husband and wife,” says Abhradita. “That has worked out very well. We are a happy couple.” Kerala is now home. “As a Bengali, I get a lot of respect, maybe because I come from the land of Rabindranath Tagore and Satyajit Ray,” says Abhradita.

“Both states love art and culture. In any house you visit, you will always see children learning an art form, be it music, dance or painting. Also, apart from a similar climate, both communities like fish a lot.” Interestingly, Abhradita did not spend her childhood in Bengal. Because of her father’s job in the Railway Mail Service, she grew up in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. When her father, Raj Kumar Maitra realised that Abhradita had a knack for singing, he encouraged her.

He wanted to be a singer, but could not pursue his passion due to economic difficulties. On most evenings Raj Kumar would take her for classes at teacher Sumati Rajimwale’s home. “My father would sit outside and listen intently,” she says. “When we would return home, he would coach me.” Later, he was able to persuade tabla player Pandit Madan Chouhan, who won the Padma Shri this year, to come to their house twice a week and teach Abhradita. The classes went on. One evening, in 1987, when Abhradita was 13 years old, the guruji did not arrive. Raj Kumar sent a letter through a boy reminding him, but there was no response.

He felt disappointed. The next morning, he asked Abhradita to sing a song by Iqbal Bano. But she said, “Baba, I am running late for class. Will do so in the evening.” But after class, Abhradita went straight for tuition at the teacher’s house. Suddenly, her elder brother came to inform that her father was unwell. Raj Kumar, who had a heart attack, was lying on a bed. “He looked at me, took his last breath and passed away,” says Abhradita. “He was only 54.”

So shocked was she that she did not sing for an entire year. But when she returned, she won the first Lata Mangeshkar award which was instituted by the Madhya Pradesh government. Some of the other awards she won included the Akashvani Light Music (ghazals) competition, the Centre’s National Music Competition, and the Malayalam Mithra award 2018 given by the World Malayali Council and the Kerala state government. She has also brought out a set of seven songs called Karuna Nidhan, based on Swati Thirunal’s rare Hindi bhajans. She sings in many places all over India and on numerous TV channels. “I am happy that I was able to fulfil my father’s dreams,” she says.