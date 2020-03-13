Amid virus outbreak, HC to function normally

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday refuted reports of courts being closed or the summer vacation being advanced in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. It said no such proposal or announcement had been made.

At the same time, the court directed all principal district judges to instruct officers under them that it is not necessary to follow regular court procedures wherever litigants are likely to throng.

“Instead, cases that will not be taken up for trial can be adjourned by a notification. In other words, regular functioning of the court should continue,” said K Haripal, Registrar General.

The High Court also said the presence of parties should not be insisted upon unless it is essential for enforcing orders of High Court or other superior courts. The mediation and Lok Adalat proceedings need not be taken up during period of alerts, except for compliance of judicial directions, it said.

District judges have been asked to ensure that the Health Department’s guidelines regarding COVID-19 are adhered to in letter and spirit.