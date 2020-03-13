Chief Justice brings out ‘My Childhood’ sticker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To protect children and to make people aware of the cause, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A S Manikumar has initiated a novel initiative. He has designed, developed and printed an anti-child abuse sticker to be pasted on the vehicles of all judges and lawyers.

According to Fr Jenson Varyath, director, ChildLine, Kochi, the justice had even got the stickers printed on his own and distributed it to the fraternity free of cost. “The distribution of the sticker began at the High Court recently. The initiative was launched to create a society that behaves amicably to children and has been named ‘My Childhood’,” he said.

Over 1,000 stickers were printed. “The stickers have emergency numbers on which the people can contact the authorities if they come across any situation involving child abuse,” said the ChildLine director.“The money used to print the stickers was the honorarium amount he received when he was the chairman of the Pondicherry State Legal Service Authority,” he said. According to him, the Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be carrying forward the initiative by getting more stickers printed to be pasted on public transport vehicles.

“At a time when the number of cases of child abuse is increasing, such initiatives will help people understand the gravity of the situation. They will also become aware of the malady that afflicts the society and work with the law to purge it,” said the ChildLine director.