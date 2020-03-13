STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chief Justice brings out ‘My Childhood’ sticker

According to Fr Jenson Varyath, director, ChildLine, Kochi, the justice had even got the stickers printed on his own and distributed it to the fraternity free of cost. 

Published: 13th March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice Mani Kumar handing over the first ‘My Childhood’ sticker to Fr Jenson, director, Childline

Chief Justice Mani Kumar handing over the first ‘My Childhood’ sticker to Fr Jenson, director, Childline

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To protect children and to make people aware of the cause, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A S Manikumar has initiated a novel initiative. He has designed, developed and printed an anti-child abuse sticker to be pasted on the vehicles of all judges and lawyers.

According to Fr Jenson Varyath, director, ChildLine, Kochi, the justice had even got the stickers printed on his own and distributed it to the fraternity free of cost. “The distribution of the sticker began at the High Court recently. The initiative was launched to create a society that behaves amicably to children and has been named ‘My Childhood’,” he said.

Over 1,000 stickers were printed. “The stickers have emergency numbers on which the people can contact the authorities if they come across any situation involving child abuse,” said the ChildLine director.“The money used to print the stickers was the honorarium amount  he received when he was the chairman of the Pondicherry State Legal Service Authority,” he said. According to him, the Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be carrying forward the initiative by getting more stickers printed to be pasted on public transport vehicles. 

“At a time when the number of cases of child abuse is increasing, such initiatives will help people understand the gravity of the situation. They will also become aware of the malady that afflicts the society and work with the law to purge it,” said the ChildLine director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp