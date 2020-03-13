Coping with COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: I have been wearing a face mask while going out for the last three days, though it feels uncomfortable. Would it reduce my chances of catching COVID-19? There are two ways you contract COVID-19 infection. It can be transmitted through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through fomite transmission, which is when the virus falls on inanimate objects and you touch them. Masks can only protect you in the first case and are hence recommended only if you are going out in a crowd where you have a chance of being near an infected person.

Moreover, once you have used a mask, it becomes contaminated. Disposing of used masks is very important. Even while wearing a mask, you are at risk of contacting COVID-19 through fomite transmission. Am I going to catch coronavirus from non-vegetarian food and vegetables I buy from the market? So far, we have no reports or leads about the disease transferring through food or water. So you are safe to consume vegetarian or non-vegetarian food.

I have a history of allergic bronchitis and had respiratory issues as a child. I’m currently 33 years old and presumably healthy. Does my history put me at risk? Currently, doctors have two sets of reports available—one that was generated from the initial numbers in China, and the second from the second step infections from places like Europe or the Netherlands. The first set of reports from China put the elderly population—those above the age of 60—at the risk of contracting the disease. However, it is too early to make conclusions. The second set of data does reveal more cases of the infection in the younger population.

However, I don’t believe that minor conditions like allergic bronchitis or breathlessness put you at risk of contacting COVID 19. Those with chronic health conditions like diabetes mellitus, heart conditions or irreversible lung conditions like COPD are at very high risk. I returned from the UK a few weeks back. I’m healthy so far, no symptoms and reported with the local healthcare centre.

For how long am I at risk of exhibiting symptoms, if I caught an infection?

The incubation period for COVID 19 is five to seven days. Meaning, if you have been in contact with the virus, symptoms like cough and fever should begin to surface within a week. But to be safe, the government has instructed people to be under home quarantine for at least twice the incubation time, which is 12 to 14 days. If you returned more than two weeks ago, and have no symptoms, you must be fine. However, this doesn’t reduce your chances of contracting it in future.

How does COVID 19 affect my lungs and breathing?

COVID 19 can eat into your lungs in two different ways. The first one is by causing pneumonia, which results in symptoms like cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. The second way is by causing an inflammatory immune response that could cause long term damage to your lungs.

Is there any medicine I can take to increase my resistance to this virus?

No preventive medicines for COVID 19 have been discovered in modern medicine yet. Misusing antibiotics in the name of prevention may damage your immunity and increase your risk.

Dr Anup Warrier,

Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Aster Medcity, replies to readers’ queries about COVD 19 infection