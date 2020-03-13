COVID-19 adds to misery of taxi drivers at Kochi airport

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Taxi drivers operating from Kochi airport are a worried lot. Already, the partial shutdown of the airport’s operation due to runway repair work and the curbs on operating flights between 10am and 6pm had taken a toll on the drivers’ livelihood.

Then came COVID-19. The virus threat further reduced footfall at the airport, pushing the drivers into crisis. Of course, they also worry about their own well-being.

“The spread of the virus has affected all the sectors in the state. While our livelihoods have been hit, we are worried about our own health while taking passengers coming from all over the world to their destinations here. Most of the drivers have gone on leave fearing COVID-19,” said Saji John, an airport taxi driver.

He said one of his fellow drivers has been under home quarantine after he came down with mild fever and cough, which are among the COVID-19 symptoms. TNIE got in touch with him.

“We wear masks and use sanitisers after helping passengers with their luggage and during the drive. Last Friday, I took a trip to Thrissur. On Sunday, I developed a cold and contacted the Corona control room. They advised me to be under home quarantine for 14 days. Since I did not have fever, they asked me to stay at home and report if my condition worsens,” said the driver under home quarantine.

Tight screening at airport

As part of the stringent measures put in place to contain the disease, the Kochi airport officials have set up strict screening measures for all arriving passengers. Dedicated health screening counters, hand baggage screening, X-ray and registered baggage belts are being provided to passengers.

Over 50 medical staff stationed

Additional District Medical Officer Dr S Sreedevi said over 50 medical staff have been stationed at the airport. “Every arriving passenger have to go through the universal screening system. Since there are no direct flights to Kochi from Italy or Iran, passengers arriving from the countries via connecting flights are asked to report to the health counters. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 are directly brought to isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery,” she said.

18 pax shifted to hosps

KOCHI: Eighteen passengers who arrived at Kochi airport from foreign countries were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, and the government hospital at Muvattupuzha after they exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. They include six passengers who arrived from Italy and four from South Korea, said a spokesperson of the airport.