Cusat research scholars made to stay back, alleges assn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government has directed all educational institutions, including tuition and coaching centres, to close down, some students feel left out and discriminated against. In a Facebook post, the All Kerala Research Scholar’s Association (AKRSA), Cusat unit, deplored the university decision to not give them holidays in tandem with the government directive.

“The state government has declared holiday till March 31. This directive was followed to the letter by all universities are giving holidays to all, including the research scholars. But, not Cusat,” said a Facebook post by the AKRSA.

The researchers allege that the university authorities had issued a stress directive asking the research scholars to be present on the campus and continue their work. “The AKRSA unit of Cusat registers strong protest against this attitude,” said the FB post.

However, the university denies the allegations. “There has been no compulsion from the university’s side,” said K N Madhusoodhanan, vice-chancellor, Cusat. “They can either stay or leave. There are many projects at various stages of completion. So researchers who want to stay back and complete their work can do so while others can leave,” he said.

But, the university official said the researchers are not students. “They are being paid fellowship by the university. So, they are in reality quasi-employed by the university and hence have the responsibility to complete their works in the stipulated time,” said the official.