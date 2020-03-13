STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cusat research scholars made to stay back, alleges assn

“The state government has declared holiday till March 31. This directive was followed to the letter by all universities are giving holidays to all, including the research scholars.

Published: 13th March 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government has directed all educational institutions, including tuition and coaching centres, to close down, some students feel left out and discriminated against. In a Facebook post, the All Kerala Research Scholar’s Association (AKRSA), Cusat unit, deplored the university decision to not give them holidays in tandem with the government directive.

“The state government has declared holiday till March 31. This directive was followed to the letter by all universities are giving holidays to all, including the research scholars. But, not Cusat,” said a Facebook post by the AKRSA.

The researchers allege that the university authorities had issued a stress directive asking the research scholars to be present on the campus and continue their work. “The AKRSA unit of Cusat registers strong protest against this attitude,” said the FB post. 

However, the university denies the allegations. “There has been no compulsion from the university’s side,” said K N Madhusoodhanan, vice-chancellor, Cusat. “They can either stay or leave. There are many projects at various stages of completion. So researchers who want to stay back and complete their work can do so while others can leave,” he said. 

But, the university official said the researchers are not students. “They are being paid fellowship by the university. So, they are in reality quasi-employed by the university and hence have the responsibility to complete their works in the stipulated time,” said the official. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp