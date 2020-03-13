STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drab summer ahead

Vacations have come early for the students in the state, after the government closed down all educational institutions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The deserted Raiv Gandhi Sports Centre

The deserted Raiv Gandhi Sports Centre. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vacations have come early for the students in the state, after the government closed down all educational institutions to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. But, for the majority of them, the days will be spent in boredom as all recreational avenues, including theme parks and summer camps, are likely to 
remain cancelled until further notice. 

The Regional Sports Center (RSC), Kadavanthra, a major spot for sports and recreational activities during every vacation, has suspended all operations til the end of the month. “Like in the previous years, we had planned for summer classes for students. In the wake of the current directives, we are uncertain about conducting sessions. Last year, 3,000 children took part in our summer activities, which included activities such as calligraphy and personality development. If Corona scare passes, we might conduct them on a later date,” said S A S Navaz, honorary secretary of RSC. 

Tourism down
All tourist centres under DTPC such as Ezhattumukham, Harithavanam and Kadambrayar have already been closed down. Directives have been issued to the public to avoid gathering at spaces such as beaches. Privately-run recreation centres and museums too have shut shop. All eco-tourism centres under forest department too have been closed. 

“The public too is very alert and cautious hence most of the open places see a very little crowd. Since the timing coincides with the summer vacation, the impact on tourism will be huge. The loss will be calculated at the end of the month,” says Vijaya Kumar S, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). 
While most summer classes have closed down and tour operators uncertain about business during vacations, which is usually a  profitable time, they are still hopeful of the situation changing for the better by the end of the month.

“Even as the restrictions have come up during one of our busiest times, tour operators have accepted that business is not possible till mid-April. However, the silver lining is that if we successfully contain the virus, there will be a positive change in our global image, which can bring in more tourism enquiries,” said Vinesh Vidya, director of Globe Travel Center. Sajeeda Rasheed of Mind Mojo, a skill development and personal growth centre, says that summer courses planned for next month have been postponed. “We are waiting for more clarity on the situation. Parents too have co-operated with the change of date in our classes,” she adds.  Kalypso Adventures, an operator that conducts summer camps for children, have closed down registrations for their summer classes. “We have closed registrations, hoping to resume our adventure training camps by the end of April. While the inbound tourism too has gone down,” said Vishal Koshy, general manager, Kalypso Adventures.      

Most tourist spots have been closed down and vacation classes cancelled

Recreational activities are off the table this summer, causing a huge loss to the sector which thrived during 
vacations

