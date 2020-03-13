Five hurt as vehicles collide at Varapuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five persons were injured after a container lorry collided with a pick-up van at Varapuzha on Thursday morning. The incident occurred near Thirumuppam pond around 5.30am.

According to the police, the container lorry was on its way to North Paravoor while the pick-up van was coming from Munambam carrying fish to Edappally.

Seeing the pick-up van coming at high speed from the opposite side, the container lorry driver tried to evade it. In the impact, the lorry along with the loaded container crashed on the roadside.The front portion of the pick-up van was completely damaged in the accident.