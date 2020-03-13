STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In all likeness

Seldom do we come across a story of dedication that is truly remarkable. Budding art i s t Shyam P Prakash’s is one such story.

Shyam P Prakash

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Seldom do we come across a story of dedication that is truly remarkable. Budding artist Shyam P Prakash’s is one such story. Passionate about art since his childhood, Shyam would doodle all over his school books and sketch on every piece of paper he found trying to recreate everything he saw around. In high school, he dabbled into acrylic painting and acquainted himself with popular artists and art movements through history.

Inspired by the impressionist works of Vincent van Gogh, Shyam studied his landscape paintings. Soon he was researching about other painters and watching You- Tube videos. That’s when he stumbled upon the tutorials of American ar tist and instructor Bob Ross.

“When I first came across his video around four years back on YouTube, I was mesmerised by the way he made landscape painting look so simple. I taught myself his wet-onwet technique of finishing a painting in one sitting rather than letting the layers of paint dry,” says Shyam who completed his BA in Economics from Mahatma Gandhi University. While most budding artists employ acrylic colours, Shyam works with the more tedious oil paints.

“Oil paints take much longer to dry and they are not as easy to work with as acrylic, but Bob Ross used oil-based colours and I wanted to replicate exactly what he did.” The 23-year-old creates a striking resemblance to Bob Ross’ works etching trees and mountains just like the affable host of the long-running TV show ‘The joy of painting’. “Bob Ross primarily painted landscapes, I am drawn to nature as well. I love painting snow-covered mountains.

There is mystical energy to natural settings,” says Shyam who primarily paints from imagination. The full-time self-taught artist who uploads his works on his Instagram handle @spp_oilpaintings is hoping to add more works to his portfolio before he can exhibit them. “I have completed 30 paintings in all but am only content with 20 of them. So, I have been working every day. I am also experimenting with realistic or hyper-realistic art and I hope to sell my works one day,” adds Shyam. 

