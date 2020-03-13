Kochi's Little Flower Church makes safety masks to fight COVID-19

By ANI

KOCHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, Little Flower Church here has started manufacturing safety masks in collaboration with the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA).

''It starts with the vision of how we can help the government and the people. Knowing about the scarcity of masks, the church has taken this initiative. It started at 6 o'clock yesterday morning. Thirty people have come here today for manufacturing masks,'' said Father Sebastian Karukappally, Vicar of the church.

Sewing machines from many homes are being used for this purpose. They manufactured over 500 masks in a single day, which they will be handing over to the Health Department for free.

So far, 84 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India.