STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi's Little Flower Church makes safety masks to fight COVID-19

Sewing machines from many homes are being used for this purpose. They manufactured over 500 masks in a single day, which they will be handing over to the Health Department for free.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Medical officials in protective suits check medical reports outside an isolation ward of Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad Friday

Medical officials in protective suits check medical reports outside an isolation ward of Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOCHI: In view of the coronavirus outbreak across the country, Little Flower Church here has started manufacturing safety masks in collaboration with the Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA).

''It starts with the vision of how we can help the government and the people. Knowing about the scarcity of masks, the church has taken this initiative. It started at 6 o'clock yesterday morning. Thirty people have come here today for manufacturing masks,'' said Father Sebastian Karukappally, Vicar of the church.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS INDIA UPDATES HERE

Sewing machines from many homes are being used for this purpose. They manufactured over 500 masks in a single day, which they will be handing over to the Health Department for free.

So far, 84 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Little Flower Church Kochi COVID-19 coronavirus India cases
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • joe
    doing is better than praying
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp