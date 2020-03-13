Malayali named chief editor of global academic journal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Justin Paul, a professor at University of Puerto Rico, USA of Malayali origin, has been named the Editor-in-Chief of the world-renowned global academic journal, International Journal of Consumer Studies, published by John Wiley & Sons from the UK and US.

Dr Justin Paul

This journal is rated one of the premier journals of marketing in the world and is published six times a year. It is ranked as an A-grade journal by the Australian Business Deans Council and is included in the journals for faculty recruitment and promotion by the United Kingdom’s Chartered Association of Business Schools.

Prof Justin Paul Avittappilly, who is from Kodakara in Thrissur district, is a former faculty member of the University of Washington and Rollins College, Florida. He also holds an honorary title of Distinguished Scholar at the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.