Marine Drive comes up in probe, police tighten vigil

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have decided to strengthen surveillance at the Marine Drive walkway, a popular hangout spot in the city, after a detailed probe revealed that a few persons, including minors, were sexually abused at the spot in broad daylight. The police also found that several drug peddlers were focusing on the stretch to carry out their nefarious activities.

It was during an investigation into a case initially registered at Njarackal police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and later referred to the city police, that officers found that the crime took place at Marine Drive.

Later, an analysis by the police of three sexual abuse cases, including a rape and two Pocso case, registered in the past three years also revealed that they were committed at the walkway.“More shadow police personnel will be deployed on the stretch during daytime to keep track of the activities of suspected drug peddlers and anti-socials,” said a police officer.

Central police station inspector S Vijayasankar said they strengthened the surveillance as more people, mainly youngsters, have started visiting the spot following the closure of educational institutions in view of the COVID-19 threat.

“Several youngsters from rural areas are visiting the walkway and spending a lot of hours here. We cannot question everyone as it will create a wrong impression and lead to complaints of harassment. We are only keeping a close watch on things. However, if we suspect involvement of any minors in anything illegal, we will collect all details from them,” said a police officer on shadow duty at Marine Drive.

Drug peddlers on cops’ radar

The police will also keep track of drug peddlers who scout the area for prospective buyers.“Several drug peddlers from Bengaluru are reaching the city with small quantity of drugs. We will be coordinating with the Bengaluru police on a case-to-case basis to track the activities of Bengaluru-based drug rackets that scout for prospective buyers, mainly youngsters, in the city,” Vijayasankar said.

On Wednesday, a Bengaluru native was nabbed near Marine Drive with 2gm of hash oil and one LSD stamp. Police said the arrested, Raghu, 25, of S K Nagar, Mahalakshmi layout, told them that he is a tattoo artist and had come here for tattooing work. Though he said the drugs were for his personal use, the officials suspect he brought them here as per a buyer’s order.“He carried small quantity of drugs to evade detection and to ensure that he easily gets bail if he is caught,” said a police officer.