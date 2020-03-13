NDimensionZ inducted into the global club of great places to work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NDimensionZ Solutions has made it to the latest global league of Great Places to Work, after an international rating agency included the IT services company based in SmartCity Kochi in its list of firms topping in work culture and employees’ trust.

The company founded in 2007 bagged the accreditation from among 1,000 companies worldwide. The award has been given by Great Place To Work institution, which is a global authority on building, sustaining and recognising high-trust, high-performance culture at work places.

“We function like a family. Our core focus is on customer success through happy people,” said NDimensionZ CEO Jithin M V. He thanked SmartCity Kochi for the “fantastic business ambience.”