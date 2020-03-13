Probe reveals accused altered list of flood victims at collectorate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probe into the diversion of flood relief fund has revealed that the accused also tampered with the list of flood victims to receive the aid. First accused Vishnu Prasad, who masterminded the fund diversion, was sent to Crime Branch custody for four days by the Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha on Thursday.

It was on February 25 following District Collector S Suhas’ recommendation that a case was registered against Vishnu, a clerk at the collectorate, for diverting money meant for victims of the 2018 flood from the CMDRF. At present, there are seven accused persons —Mahesh, CPM local committee member; Anwar M M; Koulath Anwar who is a member of Ayyanad Service Cooperative Bank; CPM local committee member Nithin N N; Mahesh’s wife Neethu M M and Shintu Martin. Vishnu, Mahesh, Nithin and Shintu were arrested by the Crime Branch and the other accused persons are absconding.

In the initial investigation, it was found that Vishnu diverted money using failed transactions made from the district collector’s distress relief fund account to the bank accounts of flood victims due to wrong account details.

However, the custodial interrogation of accused persons revealed that the accused also tampered with the list of victims. Similarly, the investigators found the accused diverted `23.03 lakh from CMDRF instead of `12 lakh as estimated earlier. “The accused Vishnu included the names of persons known to him in the list of flood victims. We have evidence he diverted more funds by altering the list. We are tracing the persons who were illegally included in the list. There will be more accused persons in the case,” a Crime Branch official said.