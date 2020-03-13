STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suicide note of CPM leader puts party in a tight spot

The note was found in a diary handed over by Siyad’s relatives to the police, under the title ‘those responsible for my death.

Published: 13th March 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The heat is yet again on the CPM after it emerged on Thursday that the suicide note, believed to be written by party local leader Siyad V A, who committed suicide,  mentions the names of some of its leaders in connection with his death.

The note was found in a diary handed over by Siyad’s relatives to the police, under the title ‘those responsible for my death.’ It said CPM area secretary V A Zakir Hussain was trying to destroy him. “CPM Thrikkakkara central local secretary Jayachandran has made baseless allegations against me, thereby mentally torturing me,” it said. Besides Zakir and Jayachandran, the name of Kunnepparambu branch secretary K P Nizar is also mentioned in the note.

Siyad committed suicide on March 9 after the flood fund misappropriation became a controversy. Initially, police believed he did not have any connection with the case. However, the new development has put the police under pressure. The Thrikkakara police said they were investigating its authenticity.

The CPM district leadership is yet to respond to the issue. The case has come as a major blow to the party, which was otherwise heading confidently to face the local body polls. Party sources said they are assessing the development and would take a decision after the police verify the authenticity of the letter.  The CPM  district committee recently expelled three party members — M M Anwar, CPM Thrikkakkara local committee member, his wife Koulath Anwar and another local leader N N Nithin — for misappropriating funds to  the tune of `12.94 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

HC seeks view of govt on bail petitions of CPM leaders
Kochi: The High Court on Thursday sought the view of the state government on the anticipatory bail pleas of CPM leaders M M Anwar and his wife Koulath. When the petition came up for hearing, the prosecution sought time to explain whether an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act would be invoked against them.

The court posted the hearing to Monday. Anwar and Koulath are absconding. In his petition, Anwar alleged that Vishnu, the suspended section clerk at the Ernakulam collectorate who has been arrested, was the real culprit. Anwar said he was made a scapegoat by Vishnu and Mahesh, another accused. KA Salil Narayanan, counsel for Kaulath, submitted that she was in no way associated with the crime except that she jointly holds the account with her husband.

