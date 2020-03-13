STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

With virus on prowl, IT sector treads with caution

The IT sector in Kochi, which has a huge workforce, is treading the scene with caution. 

Published: 13th March 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

People wearing masks in Kochi  Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IT sector in Kochi, which has a huge workforce, is treading the scene with caution. 
According to Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees in the city, the sector in the city has taken on corona with caution, not panic.

“We are following the safety directives of the government. Some companies have provisions for work from home but none of the companies has declared a complete work-from-home so far.  Also, no companies have been closed down so far but safety measures are in place,” said Madhavan N G, treasurer of Prathidhwani.

Preventive measures
Make sure your workplaces are clean and hygienic.
Surfaces (desks and tables) and objects (telephones and  keyboards) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly as contamination on surfaces touched by infected people is one of the main ways how Coronavirus spreads.
Promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees.
Put sanitising hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace. Make sure these dispensers are regularly refilled.
Combine this with other communication measures such as offering guidance from occupational health and safety officers, briefings at meetings and information on the intranet to promote hand-washing.
Screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and ask them to reschedule the meeting if they exhibit any of the symptoms.

Bio-Metric Access: it is advised to disable
bio-metric access to prevent finger-to-finger contact and use proximity card feature.

Create a barrier between employees workspace and visitors.
Make sure that staff and customers have access to places where they can wash their hands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT sector Kochi Coronavirus
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
Farooq Abdullah set to walk free after 7 months as J&K revokes detention order
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Coronavirus: BCCI postpones start of IPL from March 29 to April 15
Ganga Shandilya has been committed to her job since 1988, despite being afflicted with polio in one hand. (Photo | ANI)
'Dr. Mausi' provides healthcare to villagers in Naxal-affected Dantewada for 32 years
COVID-19 scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The coronavirus victim from Karnataka had a history of hypertension and asthma. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Here is all you need to know about India's first coronavirus death
Coronavirus scare: Shivling also wears face mask at this Varanasi temple
Gallery
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
Check out the list of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.
IPL to ISL: List of sports events affected by coronavirus outbreak in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp