With virus on prowl, IT sector treads with caution

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IT sector in Kochi, which has a huge workforce, is treading the scene with caution.

According to Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees in the city, the sector in the city has taken on corona with caution, not panic.

“We are following the safety directives of the government. Some companies have provisions for work from home but none of the companies has declared a complete work-from-home so far. Also, no companies have been closed down so far but safety measures are in place,” said Madhavan N G, treasurer of Prathidhwani.

Preventive measures

Make sure your workplaces are clean and hygienic.

Surfaces (desks and tables) and objects (telephones and keyboards) need to be wiped with disinfectant regularly as contamination on surfaces touched by infected people is one of the main ways how Coronavirus spreads.

Promote regular and thorough hand-washing by employees.

Put sanitising hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace. Make sure these dispensers are regularly refilled.

Combine this with other communication measures such as offering guidance from occupational health and safety officers, briefings at meetings and information on the intranet to promote hand-washing.

Screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and ask them to reschedule the meeting if they exhibit any of the symptoms.

Bio-Metric Access: it is advised to disable

bio-metric access to prevent finger-to-finger contact and use proximity card feature.

Create a barrier between employees workspace and visitors.

Make sure that staff and customers have access to places where they can wash their hands.