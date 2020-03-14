STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhakarathodu raises a stink

Waste and weeds are back as cleaning work has hit a halt

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

Andhakarathodu, a canal at East Fort Junction in Tripunithura, was once clogged with waste and weeds. This changed in 2019 when the authorities concerned took initiative and began clearing the waterbody which links Muvattupuzha river to the Champakkara canal. However, things are now back to square one. Today, the families of the Pointhara Colony, comprising around 80 houses, who live near the canal, are pleading with authorities to clear the canal before the onset of rain.

Besides the over-grown greenery, piles of waste are dumped into the canal which is a breeding ground for creepy crawlies and rodents. Ironically, it is the residents who dump garbage. “Where else do we dispose of the waste? We do it out of sheer helplessness. Efforts to speak to the councillor have gone futile. Also, the clearing work seems to have come to a halt,” said Sapna, a resident.  Tripunithura Municipality ward councillor Baiju A V said that not much is in his control.

“A portion of the canal -- three km -- passes through my ward. But, only one-kilometre stretch has been cleared. The other portions of Andhakarathodu, which fall under the purview of other ward councillors, have low walls which pose risk to motorists and autorickshaws. The only visible work I saw was the clearance of weeds and trees last year. The entire project is handled by the MLA,” he says. 

When questioned about the lack of avenues for garbage disposal in Pointhara Colony, he said estimates for kiosks had been given and work will begin soon. “The lack of surveillance has prompted outsiders to dump waste in the cover of the night,” he added.  M Swaraj MLA had actively mooted the restoration of the canal. An amount of Rs 10 crore was allotted by the LDF Government in their first budget towards the work. Swaraj denied all allegations about the tardiness of the work. “The other day, a meeting was convened in the presence of the Minister in this regard.

 Our initial deadline was April 30 but we’re uncertain if work can be completed by then. Nevertheless, work will be wrapped up within three months,” he said. The renovation work includes walkways, fences and solar panels for electricity generation. “Currently, a walkway is being built; slabs are being set. Post which the canal will be cleaned,” he added.

