Corp’s notice to churches sparks row; CMO steps in

In the notice dated March 11, health officer had warned religious heads of action if they hold public meets and gatherings. After church heads approached CMO, a new notice was issued

Published: 14th March 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of the COVID-19 threat, Lulu Mall wears a deserted look | | Arun Angela

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: A huge controversy was averted after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) intervened and stayed a notice served by a health officer of the Kochi Corporation warning churches of action if they held meetings or gatherings.

Though the government had issued a circular in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, it had only directed local bodies to ensure personal hygiene at religious places and other places where people gather. However, the health officer, in the March 11 notice, warned action against religious heads and institutions if they violated the government order.  

The notice soon led to protests and created confusion among religious heads as the government order had not restricted churches to hold meetings, including Holy Mass.

The church authorities then approached the CMO, following which the latter intervened and sought a clarification from Mayor Soumini Jain. The  mayor later directed the health officer to revoke the old notice and issue a new notice seeking cooperation from the churches. The officer issued a new notice on Friday, asking priests to take precautionary measures.

Mayor approaches CM,  min
Mayor Soumini Jain said she approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen seeking action against the health officer.“Nowhere does the government circular mentions that action will taken against religious heads for convening public meetings or gatherings. The order was not issued with my knowledge or that of the corporation secretary. I sought immediate action against officer who was found guilty of dereliction of duty,” she said.

Pax shifted to hosp
KOCHI: A total of 22 passengers, including four from Italy, who landed at Kochi airport were shifted to district hospital at Aluva after they exhibited COVID-19 symptoms on Friday.

Police suspend breathalyser test
Kochi: Those who drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol can breathe easy following the COVID-19 outbreak as the police have stopped using breathalyser to catch those engaged in drink driving. The decision was taken considering the possibility of police personnel getting infected during such checks. “In case of any suspicion that the driver is under the influence of alcohol, we take them to the hospital for a blood test,” an official said.

