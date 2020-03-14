STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kind hearts unite to make, distribute masks for free

In an egalitarian move, several kind-hearted individuals have joined hands to make and distribute safety masks for free among denizens of the city.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, a believer wearing a face-mask takes part in the Friday namaz at the Juma Masjid in Kaloor | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

Little Flower Church, Pottakuzhy, in collaboration with Kerala Latin Catholic Association (KLCA), has started the manufacturing and distribution of the safety masks, in the wake of the shortage of masks triggered by the COVID-19 threat.

“On Friday alone, 1,500 masks were distributed among people who needed them, including KSRTC drivers, High Court employees and KSEB workers. We started a small manufacturing unit on Wednesday. Since we are doing it for society, we have decided not to charge anything. We also received the raw materials for free,” said Serena George, KLCA president, Pottakuzhy unit. Around 50 women, including the parishioners, are making the masks in three shifts. 

“We had sought the Health Department’s approval before starting are receiving orders through primary health centres,” Serena said. She said people were contacting them from Italy for the masks. KLCA executive council member Siju Naduvilaveetil, who is also the parish council member of Little Flower Church, said a total of 30 sewing machines were supplied to the unit by a private dealer in Kochi to make more masks.

