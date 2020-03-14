STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochiites relieved after 54 samples test negative

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Dr S Sreedevi held a meeting to review the disease surveillance activities in the district.

Published: 14th March 2020 06:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People across the district heaved a sigh of relief on Friday after news broke that the 54 blood samples sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Alappuzha, tested negative for COVID-19.
Health officials said though 90 more persons were included in the observation list in the district on Friday, no new positive cases were reported.

Meanwhile, at a review meeting convened by District Collector S Suhas, it was decided to set up isolation wards at Tripunithura Ayurveda Medical College. The decision was taken to avoid panic among people and in view of the arrival of more passengers from COVID-19-affected countries, said a health official.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) Dr S Sreedevi held a meeting to review the disease surveillance activities in the district. Health officials said 500 patients arrived for checkup at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, since March 9. On Thursday alone, 64 patients with symptoms reported at the hospital.

The officials said passengers arriving at the airport will be first brought for checkup to the district taluk hospital at Aluva, where 10 isolation rooms have been set up under the supervision of seven medical staff, including one doctor. District panchayat vice-president A Abdul Muttalib said more staff will be made available at the isolation rooms based on the DMO’s directive.

