Make way for the Blue Squad

French Loaf, the Chennai-based restaurant is  on a journey of transition under the dynamic leadership of chef and restaurateur Sandesh Reddy. 

Published: 14th March 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

French Loaf, the Chennai-based restaurant is  on a journey of transition under the dynamic leadership of chef and restaurateur Sandesh Reddy. They are now making a move towards a place of community consciousness. Blue Squad — an initiative birthed by their desire to create a community of entrepreneurs or self-made individuals by channelling all that he and his wife had learnt the hard way. In this pilot project, they are offering women an opportunity to be brand ambassadors in their respective communities.

“We are beginning with women but eventually we want to extend this to other members of the community. We wanted to lead with women, to see how we can make them independent and self-reliant — at least from a financial point of view,” Sandesh explains. 

While investment is the major stumbling block for business ventures, Sandesh and team want to address that through their Blue Squad programme. The idea is to facilitate the women to build subscription-based within their communities, with their position as brand ambassadors. That becomes a revenue stream for them and they are able to monetise that to a large degree. 

“We are also building a lot of fun engagement activities for them and they choose to see which ones they can adopt for their community. We will facilitate the back-end part and let the people of the community build their ecosystem and take it forward,” he details. An effort that is barely a week old has already garnered a 100 subscriptions. With Sandesh directly leading the initiative, there’s plenty to look forward to in the future. 

