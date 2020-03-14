Two held for snatching woman’s gold chain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The North Police on Friday arrested two persons for snatching the gold chain of a 50-year-old woman on Friday.Mulavukad native Saji, 25, and Koramkotta native Mahesh, 31, were arrested for snatching the chain of Uma, who runs a grocery shop at Ayyappankavu.“The accused had gone to the shop around 5pm and asked for chilli powder. While she was getting it, they snatched the gold chain weighing five sovereigns and fled,” said an official. Uma’s screams alerted the residents who informed the police. Later, a team lead by North SI Anas nabbed the duo with the help of locals. Uma, who suffered injuries, was treated at Ernakulam General Hospital.