Water thefts spark fear of shortage

Officials of the squad, which also covers Alappuzha, Idukki and Thrissur districts, said most cases were registered in Ernakulam.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The soaring mercury level has the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) worried. It feels the rise in temperature may lead to more water thefts which, in turn, will result in water shortage during summer.
In January and February, the anti-water theft squad registered 57 theft cases in Ernakulam and collected Rs 14 lakh as fine from violators. While KWA’s plants in Ernakulam are equipped to provide enough water to households, doing so may become difficult if water thefts continue, said officials.

Officials of the squad, which also covers Alappuzha, Idukki and Thrissur districts, said most cases were registered in Ernakulam."Due to salinity and hardness of water, many wells in the district are unusable. So, people mainly depend on water supplied by KWA to meet their drinking needs. This may be why more thefts are being reported," said Ajish VC, assistant executive engineer of the squad.

In the district, the most number of thefts were reported from Vypeen, Njarakkal, Mulavukad, Palluruthy, Mattanchery, Chellanam, Pallimukku and Fort Kochi. A majority of the cases related to siphoning off of water by connecting motors to pipelines.

Crime and punishment
Around 20 people with domestic connections were fined Rs 10,000 for stealing water. There were cases where people drew water from public taps using a hose. Officials said the offence attracts a fine of `3,000 and violators also have to pay for the extra water usage.

A hotel in the district was also fined Rs 2.5 lakh for illegally operating a connection which was officially disconnected.“With the help of plumbers, such hotels illegally connect the pipelines with tanks. Since there is no meter, they draw water in abundance,” said Ajish.

Officials said contractors using water from public taps to pave tiles for footpaths had been issued a notice. They will have to pay Rs 25,000 in fine. Those drawing water illegally from pipelines using motors are fined Rs 10,000 and their connection is temporarily withdrawn. “Repeating the offence attracts a fine of Rs 50,000 or two years in prison,” said Ajish.

