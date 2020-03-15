STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ground zero of COVID-19 tests

A nearly 2,000 sq ft featureless building adjacent to Government Medical College, Alappuzha, some nine km south of Alappuzha town, had never been this busy.

The National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: A nearly 2,000 sq ft featureless building adjacent to Government Medical College, Alappuzha, some nine km south of Alappuzha town, had never been this busy. Vehicles, mostly ambulances, come and go here at regular intervals as men and women in protective gear walk purposefully inside the facility.
Welcome to the Kerala unit of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), functioning as a separate wing inside the Government TD Medical College complex, Alappuzha. This is the Ground Zero of Kerala's COVID-19 testing effort.

A core team of four scientists and seven-eight technical staff test some 200-230 specimens which are brought to the laboratory daily for COVID-19 tests. This means a jaw-dropping 2,000-plus samples have been tested at the lab since March 3 when the second outbreak of COVID-19 occurred in Kerala. To put this in context, before COVID-19,  NIV-Alappuzha used to test only about seven samples daily, which includes tests for dengue, chikungunya, swine flu and Japanese encephalitis.

“It’s not that we are not testing samples for other viral infections at present. It’s just that we now give priority to COVID-19 tests," says A P Sugunan, officer-in-charge, NIV, Alappuzha. The scientists and the technical staff  work till 2 am and sometimes even up to 3 am as the testing process takes around seven hours even as hundreds of swab samples arrive at the lab  round-the-clock. In reality, the final results may take 24-48 hours to be released. That's because the real-time polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) machine for detection of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) in respiratory specimens is equipped to test 90 samples at a time.

“So, to ensure optimum use of the facility, we will have to wait for more samples to arrive. Once the machine has been switched on, we can’t stop till the tests are completed,” explains Sugunan. Testing is important not only to lower the rate of infection but also to ensure that those infected realise they have contracted the virus and are quarantined. Or else, they may not stay at home and the chance of passing on the infection is high.

At NIV, Alappuzha, most of the swab samples received are those of COVID-19 suspected flyers arriving at the Kochi airport. Earlier, the samples were sent to NIV, Pune, for final confirmation, but Sugunan says now there is no need for  confirmation from Pune since the Kerala unit has developed capabilities to give full confirmation. “We have developed enough capabilities for COVID-19  testing,” he says. This has considerably reduced the waiting period.

On whether the NIV scientists and technicians are insulated against the contagious disease since they are exposed to the swabs, Sugunan says unlike the Nipah virus, which is a dangerous pathogen, the mortality rate is not that high in the case of COVID-19. “Our staff are fully trained and don protective gear," he says.  "Once the lab gets the swab samples, they are inactivated, before  extracting its nucleic acid which holds the virus genome. So there is no need for concerns,” Sugunan says. As his small team continues to toil 24/7, Sugunan feels the morale is high as it is for a cause. “We have sought facilities for the staff to stay back  overnight. There are additional hours, but the fact that it’s to contain the spread of the deadly virus keeps them going," he signs off.

