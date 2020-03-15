Rs 10 lakh allotted to district for preventive measures

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A review meeting was convened by Agricultural Minister V S Sunil Kumar at the collectorate on Saturday. “Districts will receive special financial support for COVID-19 preventive measures. To carry out preventive measures in districts, money from local self-government plan funds can be taken. State government has issued an order in this regard,” said Sunil Kumar, who is also assigned the charge of evaluating the preventive steps taken in Ernakulam district.

Except for Pathanamthitta district, which has been allotted Rs 12 lakh, all other districts have been allotted Rs10 lakh for preventive activities. “If required, more funds will be allotted. For carrying out preventive activities, along with the Health Department assistance of other departments will also be sought,” he said.

In the wake of fake news circulating through social media, the minister advised the general public to follow only the guidelines and posters issued by the state government and Health Department. “Essential items for those home quarantined in the district will be brought to them by the Revenue Department and local self-governments.