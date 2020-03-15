Rumours of patients in Lakshadweep guest house trigger panic in area

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rumours that a couple with COVID-19 symptoms was being shifted to Lakshadweep Guest House here for isolation triggered panic in the area and the residents of nearby Udaya Colony gathered in front of the building creating tension on Saturday evening.

The couple arrived in Kochi from Dubai on March 12. As part of taking precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lakshadweep Administration is examining all the persons arriving from abroad. Meanwhile, as rumours spread, hundreds of local residents gathered in front of the guest house alleging that allowing the couple to stay there would pose a health hazard to local residents, including toddlers and elderly people.

“We suspect they are planning to bring the persons once we leave the spot,” said Shan, a local resident.

The guest house authorities said that they would not admit any persons showing symptoms of the disease. However, the local residents were not ready to disperse as they were not totally convinced. However, by 8pm, most of them went home.

“The couple has no symptoms of the virus. They are put under observation only as part of the precautionary measures initiated by Lakshadweep Administration. They are staying in a hotel in the city now,” said Dr Basheer, Deputy Director of Health, Lakshadweep Administration. He said that this kind of discrimination would bring a negative impact as many persons may conceal the ailments. “If we come across any suspected case we will definitely shift the person to the isolation wards provided by the Health Department of Kerala, said Dr Basheer, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 preventive measures.

89 added to observation list on Saturday