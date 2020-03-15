STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rumours of patients in Lakshadweep guest house trigger panic in area

“We suspect they are planning to bring the persons once we leave the spot,” said Shan, a local resident.

Published: 15th March 2020 06:49 AM

Residents of Udaya colony gathered following rumours that suspected patients were being brought to Lakshadweep Guest House in Kochi | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rumours that a couple with COVID-19 symptoms was being shifted to Lakshadweep Guest House here for isolation triggered panic in the area and the residents of nearby Udaya Colony gathered in front of the building creating tension on Saturday evening. 

The couple arrived in Kochi from Dubai on March 12. As part of taking precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lakshadweep Administration is examining all the persons arriving from abroad. Meanwhile, as rumours spread, hundreds of local residents gathered in front of the guest house alleging that allowing the couple to stay there would pose a health hazard to local residents, including toddlers and elderly people. 

The guest house authorities said that they would not admit any persons showing symptoms of the disease. However, the local residents were not ready to disperse as they were not totally convinced. However, by 8pm, most of them went home. 

“The couple has no symptoms of the virus. They are put under observation only as part of the precautionary measures initiated by Lakshadweep Administration. They are staying in a hotel in the city now,” said Dr Basheer, Deputy Director of Health, Lakshadweep Administration. He said that this kind of discrimination would bring a negative impact as many persons may conceal the ailments. “If we come across any suspected case we will definitely shift the person to the isolation wards provided by the Health Department of Kerala, said Dr Basheer, who is also the nodal officer for COVID-19 preventive measures.

89 added to observation list on Saturday

  • 89 have been added in the observation list in the district on Saturday. Out of 89, 86 have been directed for home quarantine and 3 have been admitted at the isolation ward at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital
  • 7 discharged from Kalamassery Medical College Hospital on Saturday
  • A total of 19 are admitted at the isolation ward in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and 7 at General Hospital, Muvattupuzha
  • 618 have been home quarantined in the district
  • 33 blood samples have been sent to NIV, Alappuzha
  • 393 phone calls were received by Corona control room 
  • Essential food items have been provided for those home quarantined in the district 
  • 173 were provided with food and they are supplied through local self-government bodies As per the Health dept, who all should use masks?
  • Those who arrived from COVID-19 affected countries and are home quarantined
  • Those who are attending or taking care of home quarantined persons
  • Health care workers and those interacting with the public a lot
     
Comments

