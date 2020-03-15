Theft, attack on foresters: Five held, six still at large

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint operation involving forest and police officials has led to the arrest of five persons in connection with the attack on forest officials probing the theft of rosewood from government property at Vandanmedu, near Nedumkandam in Idukki district. Three vehicles were also seized by the officers and a manhunt is on for six others allegedly involved in the incident.

Officials said the car, allegedly used to transport the wood from Nedumkandam to Muvattupuzha, was seized on Saturday. “We have impounded three vehicles. However, the lorry used to transport the wood to Muvattupuzha is yet to be traced. The chunk of the stolen timber had been chopped into 25 pieces and it was intended for manufacturing musical instruments. The loot costs several lakh rupees, but its actual market value hasn’t been ascertained,” said Y Vijayan, DFO, Kottayam.

The registered owner of the vehicle is a Devikulam-based doctor. However, he had sold it to a person named Binu from Thodupuzha. On the direction of forest officials the current owners handed over the vehicle which had accompanied the lorry during the illegal operation. According to Ratheesh K V, Forest Range Officer, Kumily, “An inquiry is on to find out whether the owner of the vehicle seized on Saturday is also involved in the theft”. An inquiry by the Muvattupuzha police into the attack on foresters is also under way.

The gang had stolen two rosewood trees from the government property at Nedumkandam which had been leased out for cultivating cardamom. After felling the trees, the gang transported them to the main road in a mini lorry and then shifted it to Muvattupuzha. However, the forest sleuths picked up three persons, including the driver of the mini lorry and another person who had aided the operation. An inquiry based on call data records(CDR) indicated the involvement of Kabeer, 34, of Randar in Muvattupuzha, the key accused in the case. When the forest officials arrived Muvattupuzha to arrest Kabeer, he brandished a machete at the officials. Though the officials managed to overpower Kabir and took him into custody, they were blocked by locals. However, Muvattupuzha police reached the spot and took all of them in custody.