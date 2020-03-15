STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Theft, attack on foresters: Five held, six still at large

Three vehicles used by the gang for the operation have been impounded. A car, which allegedly ferried the loot, was also seized

Published: 15th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A joint operation involving forest and police officials has led to the arrest of five persons in connection with the attack on forest officials probing the theft of rosewood from government property at Vandanmedu, near Nedumkandam in Idukki district. Three vehicles were also seized by the officers and a manhunt is on for six others allegedly involved in the incident.

Officials said the car, allegedly used to transport the wood from Nedumkandam to Muvattupuzha, was seized on Saturday. “We have impounded three vehicles. However, the lorry used to transport the wood to Muvattupuzha is yet to be traced. The chunk of the stolen timber had been chopped into 25 pieces and it was intended for manufacturing musical instruments. The loot costs several lakh rupees, but its actual market value hasn’t been ascertained,” said Y Vijayan, DFO, Kottayam.

The registered owner of the vehicle is a Devikulam-based doctor. However, he had sold it to a person named Binu from Thodupuzha. On the direction of forest officials the current owners  handed over the vehicle which had accompanied the lorry during the illegal operation. According to Ratheesh K V, Forest Range Officer, Kumily, “An inquiry is on to find out whether the owner of the vehicle seized on Saturday is also involved in the theft”. An inquiry by the Muvattupuzha police into the attack on foresters  is also under way.

The gang had stolen two rosewood trees from the government property at Nedumkandam which had been leased out for cultivating cardamom. After felling the trees, the gang transported them to the main road in a mini lorry and then shifted it to Muvattupuzha. However, the forest sleuths picked up three persons, including the driver of the mini lorry and another person who had aided the operation. An inquiry based on call data records(CDR) indicated the involvement of Kabeer, 34, of Randar in Muvattupuzha, the key accused in the case. When the forest officials arrived Muvattupuzha to arrest Kabeer, he brandished a machete at the officials. Though the officials managed to overpower Kabir and took him into custody, they were blocked by locals. However, Muvattupuzha police reached the spot and took all of them in custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp