Three excise officials suspended for corruption

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Excise officials were suspended for accepting bribe from bar owners in Perumbavoor. Excise CI Saji Kumar, range inspector Sabu R Chandra and preventive officer Prathapan were placed under suspension pending inquiry. The trio is facing a probe carrying out by a special team monitoring by the Excise Commissioner following a complaint lodged by V Sunil Kumar, president of Federation of Kerala Hotels’ Association.

As per the complaint, the officers accepted `60,000 per month as bribe from 16 bar owners in Kunnathunadu Excise Circle. An investigation by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau is also under way against these officers, according to Excise officials.

The incident came to light after bar owners alleged that Excise officers were demanding a huge amount as bribe during the conference of bar owners at Perumbavoor in August 2019. Subsequently, the Federation of Kerala Hotels’ Association intervened in the matter and lodged complaints with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan.

Subsequently, a Vigilance probe was ordered. The VACB team recorded the statements of the Excise officials and about 20 officers were transferred as part of initiating disciplinary action.Following the controversy, the officials returned the money to the owners.