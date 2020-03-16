Coronavirus: Isolation ward at Kalamassery MCH nearing full capacity

KOCHI: With the addition of the 57-year-old UK native, who was tested positive for COVID-19, and his wife on Sunday, the isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, is nearing full capacity.

Of the 30 beds at the ward, 25 are currently occupied. However, the authorities concerned said there was no need to panic.

“The situation is under control as of now. At present, we have set up a separate block for isolation and there are 30 rooms there. More isolation wards will be set up in the district if needed,” said a senior health official at the hospital.

Isolation wards have also been set up at Muvattupuzha General Hospital (26 beds), Government Ayurveda Medical College, Tripunithura (80 beds) and at Karuvelipady Thaluk Hospital (8 beds). Isolation wards have also been set up at Aluva district taluk hospital.

“As of now, we are capable of handling a considerable number of isolation cases. If their number is too high, then the cooperation of private hospitals will be needed,” said Additional District Medical Officer S Sreedevi.

She said the blood samples of the UK citizen’s wife have been sent to NIV, Alappuzha, for testing and other 17 persons who were in the group are under observation.