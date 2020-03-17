Accused in theft at Angamaly house arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have nabbed a member of a gang involved in breaking into and stealing valuables from houses in and around the city.

Suneer, 30, a native of Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram, landed in the police net in connection with the theft of gold jewellery weighing 40 sovereigns and valued at nearly `13 lakh from a house at Angamaly last month. He is the key accused in the case. The gold was stolen from the house of Thilakan, who runs the Viswajyothi School at Vengoor near Angamaly, on February 21 when the family had gone to Guruvayur temple.

During interrogation, Suneer revealed the identities of two other gang members – Biju aka Kopra Biju, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, and Kadakkal Praveen, a native of Kollam. Rural SP K Karthik said the accused persons were involved in similar thefts in other districts too.

How it all unfolded

Preliminary probe into the theft at Thilakan’s house put the time of the crime between 3pm and 10.45pm. The police then learnt that a car was spotted in the area at the time. Soon, the officials came to know about a gang that roamed around in a car looking for houses to target. It was also found that the same gang had operated thefts at Kalamassery in 2015 and Aluva in 2018.

“After we ascertained that Suneer was in the area at the time of the theft, we picked him up from his residence at Thiruvananthapuram. He confessed that he hit Thilakan’s house with Biju. The duo sold the stolen gold in Thiruvananthapuram and shared the money,” said a police officer. A manhunt has been launched to nab Biju. The thieves had gained entry into the house after tampering with the lock on the back door. When the owners returned home, they found the house completely ransacked and the gold jewellery missing. They then alerted the police.