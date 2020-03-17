Amid controversies, Parade Ground maintenance continues

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Three years after the historical Parade Ground at Fort Kochi got a major makeover after being selected as a training venue for the U-17 FIFA World Cup, the maintenance work on the ground is under way.

The work, being undertaken by the Revenue Department, will see the ground levelled and surface smoothened, for Rs 20 lakh. The height of the Parade Ground was raised in 2017 for the FIFA World Cup, which was allegedly carried out unscientifically and without following the norms put forth by the Archeological Survey of India.

According to Fort Kochi councillor Shiny Mathew, the work has been taken up following complaints that the ground has been left to rot with little maintenance post 2017. “The residents had been complaining about the pitiable state of the ground. Since the surface was sandy and uneven, kids in the area could not use it for playing. So, the work is focused on levelling it,” says Shiny Mathew.

Though allegations are rife that raising the height of the ground contributed to flooding in the area during the last two years, Shiny Mathew says that’s not the case. “The construction of the drains was done scientifically. We have cleared all blockages. We hope there won’t be any flooding again,” she added.

Heritage value

According to former Mayor K J Sohan, despite its proximity to St Francis Church, a protected monument, the works are being carried out paying scant regard to the historical value of the ground.“Erecting fencing on the ground itself was a violation of norms since it falls within the 100m of St Francis Church. Earlier, the water accumulated on the ground would seep into the ground. Now, raising the height and unscientific drainage has contributed to waterlogging in the entire area. In 2018, there was knee-deep water in the St Francis Church,” said Sohan. However, Shiny Mathew said the fences were put up in 2017 to avoid the turf being taken over by stray animals. “Even before the present renovation work, we held a meeting with the residents, who insisted on retaining the fences,” said the councillor.