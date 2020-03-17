Cops to seize property of kingpins of drug cartels

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With its efforts to curb drug peddling failing to completely rein in the flow of deadly synthetic drugs and other substances into the district, the police have come up with a different plan of action. Now, the officials have decided to seize the property of the kingpins of drug cartels. District Police Chief (Rural) K Karthik said the process has already began.

“Soon, property of many kingpins involved in drug cases that were registered recently will be attached. In most cases, only the carriers are nabbed. To check the inflow of drugs, the person running the cartel needs to be nabbed and the flow of money made through the illegal business cut,” said Karthik.

The police believe that synthetic drugs are being brought into the district from other states and even overseas. Recently, several cases were registered against youngsters for possessing and trying to sell drugs like MDMA and LSD.

Karthik said the police will get a clearer picture about the person or persons running a drug cartel after initial rounds of investigation.“Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, action will be taken to attach all movable and immovable properties of the kingpin. We will appoint a nodal officer to supervise the process. We are looking into the recent cases and will soon launch a manhunt to nab the persons operating the cartels,” said Karthik, who admitted that the process will be complex.

“Nabbing the criminals and seizing their possessions will be a difficult process, but won’t be impossible. The criminals are targeting youngsters. Compared to ganja, synthetic drugs are deadly and the criminals are spoiling the health and future of the youngsters. We plan to stop the flow of the illegal drugs and the ill-gotten money,” said Karthik.

Online sale of drugs active too

Recently, a Bengaluru-native was arrested from Marine Drive with 2gm of hash oil and an LSD stamp.

Ernakulam Central CI Vijay Shankar said Bengaluru and Goa were found to be the main sources of synthetic drugs and that African nationals were behind the supply.

“The questioning of several peddlers we arrested recently also revealed that LSD stamps and chemicals to make drugs can be easily bought online. We learnt that the chemicals for making the drugs are bought in parts and arrive separately. These are then mixed by people running the drug cartels and sold. Since they buy the items online, tracing the culprits becomes difficult,” he said.

How the deal is done

