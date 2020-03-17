IT firms switch to ‘work from home’ mode

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a total shutdown of their operations, IT companies in the city have started implementing ‘work from home’ facility for employees. A few firms are even offering a financial package to employees to set up a UPS and seamless broadband internet in their homes. The firms have taken the move in the wake of the fear that the virus would spread exponentially in the coming days which would disrupt their operations, thereby inconveniencing clients.

“We are more into offering IT support to our clients round-the-clock. Our staffers are coming from across the state and any employee testing positive for COVID-19 will lead to panic and total shutdown. To avoid this, we decided to let employees work from their homes,” said Vijoy V, director of Qunitent Solutions at Edappally.

Vijoy said they were also offering financial aid to set up a UPS and internet connectivity at employees’ homes. Managing director of I Roid Technologies Jinoy John said they were forced to provide the work from home option to employees. “We have decided to shift the employees in the developing wing to their homes. We have around 70 employees and they all travel to their homes across the state during weekends, which increases the risk of infection. Since many of our employees have desktops and laptops at home, working from home will not be a problem for them,” he said.

Monday update

67 added to the observation list (61 home quarantined, 6 in hospital)

8 persons discharged from Kalamassery MCH

30 samples sent to NIV Alappuzha

741 persons under home quarantine in district

30 in isolation wards in the district

2,562 passengers examined at airport between Sunday evening and Monday morning

508 calls in a day

The coronavirus control room received 508 phone calls on Monday. They included 262 from the general public and 133 from those under observation in hospitals and under home quarantine. Most of the calls sought information on steps to be taken for those under home quarantine.

Campaign flagged off

The ‘Break The Chain’ campaign launched by the government to contain COVID-19 spread was flagged of at the Civil Station hereby District Collector S Suhas.

3 MCH staffers under home quarantine

Kochi: Three medical staff of Kalamassery MCH, who accidentally came into contact with the parents of the three-year-old who had tested positive for COVID-19, were placed under home quarantine after they developed symptoms of the infection. In a statement on Monday, Dr Thomas Mathew, principal of the MCH, also refuted rumours that a doctor and a nurse at the institution were put under home quarantine.