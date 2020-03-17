STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

IT firms switch to ‘work from home’ mode

Move aimed to prevent total shutdown of operations, contain COVID-19 spread | Companies offer financial aid to employees to set up UPS, internet facility at homes

Published: 17th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

With COVID-19 scare gripping the district and people staying away from public spots as a result, Cherai beach wears a deserted look | Arun Angela

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a total shutdown of their operations, IT companies in the city have started implementing ‘work from home’ facility for employees. A few firms are even offering a financial package to employees to set up a UPS and seamless broadband internet in their homes. The firms have taken the move in the wake of the fear that the virus would spread exponentially in the coming days which would disrupt their operations, thereby inconveniencing clients.

“We are more into offering IT support to our clients round-the-clock. Our staffers are coming from across the state and any employee testing positive for COVID-19 will lead to panic and total shutdown. To avoid this, we decided to let employees work from their homes,” said Vijoy V, director of Qunitent Solutions at Edappally.

Vijoy said they were also offering financial aid to set up a UPS and internet connectivity at employees’ homes. Managing director of I Roid Technologies Jinoy John said they were forced to provide the work from home option to employees. “We have decided to shift the employees in the developing wing to their homes. We have around 70 employees and they all travel to their homes across the state during weekends, which increases the risk of infection. Since many of our employees have desktops and laptops at home, working from home will not be a problem for them,” he said.

Monday update

67 added to the observation list (61 home quarantined, 6 in hospital)

8 persons discharged from Kalamassery MCH
30 samples sent to NIV Alappuzha
741 persons under home quarantine in district
30 in isolation wards in the district

2,562 passengers examined at airport between Sunday evening and Monday morning

508 calls in a day
The coronavirus control room received 508 phone calls on Monday. They included 262 from the general public and 133 from those under observation in hospitals and under home quarantine. Most of the calls sought information on steps to be taken for those under home quarantine.

Campaign flagged off
The ‘Break The Chain’ campaign launched by the government to contain COVID-19 spread was flagged of at the Civil Station hereby District Collector S Suhas.

3 MCH staffers under home quarantine
Kochi: Three medical staff of Kalamassery MCH, who accidentally came into contact with the parents of the three-year-old who had tested positive for COVID-19, were placed under home quarantine after they developed symptoms of the infection. In a statement on Monday, Dr Thomas Mathew, principal of the MCH, also refuted rumours that a doctor and a nurse at the institution were put under home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp