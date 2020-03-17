STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kids used as carriers to avoid excise inspections

The recovery of syringes has Excise officials worried about the health of the accused and his friends.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Drug smugglers arriving at Kerala are now using children as carriers of the contraband to evade detection by police and Excise officials.This was revealed after Excise special squad sleuths arrested a West Bengal native from Perumbavoor with 13gm of heroin and 20gm of ganja on Thursday.

Jahangir Sheik, 40, of Murshidabad was arrested with the contraband. During interrogation, he confessed to smuggling heroin from West Bengal to Kerala.“To avoid suspicion, Jahangir used to travel with his family, including his wife and children. Since children are not checked in trains and at railway stations, he used to hide the drugs in his kids’ dresses. He said he had brought heroin, which is easily available in West Bengal, to Perumbavoor in this manner on several occasions,” said an Excise official.

“We are now checking whether there were others who used the same method to bring heroin and other drugs into the state,” he said.A tip-off from a medical shop owner at Perumbavoor, about migrant workers frequently buying syringes from the shop, exposed the drug supply rampant in the area.

“Jahangir used to sell heroin to his close friends at Perumbavoor. We traced his whereabouts after several weeks of surveillance. In a search conducted at his residence, we recovered numerous syringes that were used by the accused and his friends for abusing drugs,” said an official.

Health concerns
The recovery of syringes has Excise officials worried about the health of the accused and his friends. “One syringe is used by multiple users to abuse heroin and the syringe is used for several weeks. This trend can lead to the transmission of HIV/AIDS among migrant workers,” said an official.

Residents asked to be aware
The Excise officials are also spreading awareness among residents who are providing rented accommodation to migrant workers. “Possessing 5gm of heroin can attract up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. We are advising people renting out their houses to visit the tenants regularly and ensure the place is not used to abuse drugs and other anti-social activities. The owner of a rented house may face legal action if narcotics such as heroin are seized from the house,” said an official.

