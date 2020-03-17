STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

NIA gets 5-day custody of Alan, Thwaha

The NIA court in Kochi granted the agency five-day custody of two Kozhikode youths accused of having links with CPI(Maoist) on Monday.   

Published: 17th March 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Thwaha Fasal and Alan Shuhaib

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA court in Kochi granted the agency five-day custody of two Kozhikode youths accused of having links with CPI(Maoist) on Monday.   

Accused Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal were produced before the court on Monday, following which the court granted NIA their custody till Friday. NIA sleuths were asked to produce the accused before the court on 3pm on the last day of custody.

This is the second time that NIA has received the duo’s custody. As per the agency, several documents were retrieved from the duo’s mobile phones with the help of experts from C-DAC and the contents had to be verified in the presence of the accused.

Alan and Thwaha have been behind bars since November 1, last year after they were arrested in Kozhikode with suspected Maoist literature. In the search carried out at their residences, the police had recovered a few articles, including a pro-Maoist banner.

The case was later transferred to the NIA. Usman of Malappuram, the third accused in the case, is absconding and NIA officials suspect he has joined People’s Liberation Guerilla Army, an armed wing of CPI(Maoist).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp