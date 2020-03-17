NIA gets 5-day custody of Alan, Thwaha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The NIA court in Kochi granted the agency five-day custody of two Kozhikode youths accused of having links with CPI(Maoist) on Monday.

Accused Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal were produced before the court on Monday, following which the court granted NIA their custody till Friday. NIA sleuths were asked to produce the accused before the court on 3pm on the last day of custody.

This is the second time that NIA has received the duo’s custody. As per the agency, several documents were retrieved from the duo’s mobile phones with the help of experts from C-DAC and the contents had to be verified in the presence of the accused.

Alan and Thwaha have been behind bars since November 1, last year after they were arrested in Kozhikode with suspected Maoist literature. In the search carried out at their residences, the police had recovered a few articles, including a pro-Maoist banner.

The case was later transferred to the NIA. Usman of Malappuram, the third accused in the case, is absconding and NIA officials suspect he has joined People’s Liberation Guerilla Army, an armed wing of CPI(Maoist).