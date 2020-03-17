Oppn protests against delay in implementing annual projects

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The opposition councillors of Kochi Corporation, on Monday, tore up the copies of the annual projects plan, to register their protest against the Mayor for neglecting some key areas which need focus in the report.

According to opposition councillors, no fund allocation was made in the report for waterlogging and transportation, which are two major sectors in Kochi which need urgent attention.

It was during the council meeting that the opposition councillors tore up the copy of the report and shouted slogans against the Mayor and the ruling front.

Mayor Soumini Jain tried to pacify the councillors and said the shortcomings in the report will be solved by constituting a sub-committee, which will look into it. However, it did not pacify the councillors.

Even some of the ruling front councillors criticised the annual project plan presented by development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph.

They criticised the report for not including provisions for road repair and projects for preventing waterlogging.Meanwhile, the Mayor said the sub-committee will look into the issue.

“The proposed sub-committee will have deputy mayor and opposition leader as its members,” the mayor said.Meanwhile, opposition leader K J Antony said the delay in implementing projects included in the annual plan has led to the crisis.

“The state government had made it clear that it won’t give additional time for completing the spillover projects from last year. However, the corporation authorities ignored it,” said Antony.

Opposition councillor V P Chandran said the government has allocated ` 171.49 crore for the 2020-21 financial year. “However, `109.95 crore is needed for the completion of projects which could not be completed last year. Hence, this year, we will be able to spend only `61.54 crore,” said Chandran.

As the corporation failed in implementing last year’s funds effectively, this year the civic body will have to find out additional funds for executing the projects.

“Even the High Court has criticised the corporation for not completing road repair works. However, no funds were allocated in the plan for road work,” said ruling front councillor V K Minimol.

