Reception at airport: TV show contestant, fans in legal soup

KOCHI: At a time when thrust is on social distancing, an event organised in support of a Malayalam TV channel reality show contestant at the Kochi airport on Sunday night has triggered angry reaction on social media and prompted the authorities to take action.

Nearly a hundred people, including women carrying young children, had turned up at the airport to welcome Rajith Kumar who exited from the show. The event violated the restrictions imposed by the state on public functions.

The incident happened on the same day, 12 hours after an infected UK citizen was offloaded from a flight after he attempted to flee the country.

The Nedumbassery police registered a case on Monday against all of those who took part in the event on charges of unlawful assembly. Rajith, Parikutty, Shiyas Karim, Ibad Rahman and 71 other yet-to-be-identified people were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 )disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the IPC. Rajith had reached from Chennai around 9.30pm. District Collector S Suhas said in a Facebook post that the enforcement agencies could not ignore any violations of law at a time when even religious, communal and political outfits have called off gatherings, considering the safety of the people.