Sanju sets the ball rolling

Sanju was passionate about athletics, especially running events, during his childhood days.

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent addition to the Kerala Police football team, G Sanju was one of the bright  prospects for the team which managed to reach the semifinals of  Kerala Premier league-2019 . The Aluva native is a former player of Gokulam FC.  

As a player who ventured into football late in his career, Sanju was taught the basics of the sport by Bino George, the current coach of the state Santosh trophy team. “I didn’t know the basic rules of football or how it was played. Bino George, who was the coach of my college team at that time, gave me the basic training required in the field,” he said. The Baselius College football team for which Sanju played had managed to become the runner-up in the 2012 All India Inter University Football tournament.He also played for the Kerala under-21 team in the Kerala Premier League during the same period.     

Sanju was passionate about athletics, especially running events, during his childhood days. “I used to participate in 100m events at the school level till class X,” he said. It was on the insistence of Nasar, a localite near his residence in Aluva, that Sanju first started playing football. “Seeing Naser’s passion for football and the interest that he showed in me, I took to playing for ‘soccer sevens’ from class eleven onwards,” he says.

Four months after joining the Kerala police team, he was participating in the district elite division football tournament at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium before the COVID-19 scare forced its closure.
A player who has big ambitions for his career, Sanju decided to join the Kerala police team in order to get a steady income to support his family. The passing away of his father four years ago also put more pressure on Sanju to find a secure job. He credits his brother Sachin G and parents for supprting him in his career choice.

