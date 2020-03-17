Thermal scanning of techies starts at Infopark

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the COVID-19 threat continuing to spread panic and spark concern, a number of firms at Infopark have introduced thermal scanning and launched disinfection procedures on their premises.

The move comes in the wake of the guidelines issued by Sasi Meethal, CEO of IT Parks, on Sunday asking the firms to maintain a “very healthy IT park”.

Most companies, including all multi-national companies (MNCs), are also offering ‘work from home’ option to their employees.“The companies are not forcing employees to come to office. They have strictly complied with the guidelines. Most firms have provided sanitisers to employees on their desks,” said an official of Infopark.

Appreciating the efforts taken by the authorities, Anish Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies, a nonprofit organisation working at Infopark, said thermal scanning was being done in buildings.

“Vehicles are being thoroughly checked at the entrance. Employees from Pathanamthitta have been granted leave and can work from home. However, we have to wait and watch as there is no surety on when the employees can return to the campus,” said Anish.

The organisation had on Sunday submitted a representation before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Sasi Meethal mentioning the steps to be taken for the safety of all employees.

However, some employees alleged that many companies on the campus were yet to allow their employees to work from home.

“Some companies are still functioning on the campus. They should immediately make arrangements for employees to work from home,” said a woman techie employed at a firm at Infopark.