After flood, colleges join force to tackle Covid-19

KOCHI: The battle against Covid-19 is on and the Chemistry departments of nearly all the colleges in the district are doing their part by producing hand sanitisers. Many of them distributed sanitisers for free to the public and government offices. After a collective show of effort post the 2018 flood, this is the second instance where educational institutions in the city have extended a helping hand.

According to Elizabeth K, assistant professor, Chemistry Department, St Teresa’s College, the idea was mooted by the director. “We made the sanitiser by following the procedure and standard prescribed by the WHO. The effectiveness of the sanitiser was also tested. The testing was done by our Zoology Department,” she said.

“The sanitiser is made using ethanol and iso-propyl alcohol with aloevera extract added as moisturising agent. It was prepared by the researchers from the Centre for Research and the Chemistry Department,” Elizabeth said. According to her, the sanitisers are being distributed for free. “As of now we have distributed around five litres of sanitiser to the Central Police Station, Ernakulam. We are also using the same on the campus. We will continue to produce it as per demand,” she said.

Professors of St Paul’s College, Kalamassery distributing

sanitisers to the public.

The Chemistry Department of St Paul’s College, Kalamassery, also joined the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. “The students and teachers of our Chemistry Department prepared the sanitisers. The first batch of the 500 bottles of sanitisers were distributed among the autorickshaw drivers, pedestrians and traders at HMT Junction,” said Jibin Jacob, assistant professor at the college.

According to him, the bottles were distributed with the help of NCC cadets. “Since it is examination time, sanitisers have been made available to all students, teachers and staff of the college. The department will be making more batches in the coming days,” he said. The money for the materials was pooled in by the teachers and the management of the college.

The Chemistry Department of Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara, has been been making hand sanitisers for the past week. “Since degree examinations for MG University are underway, parents and students had expressed their apprehensions about travelling to college using public transport. Hence, the department made two litres of sanitiser. We have now made 100 bottles of 200ml for circulation among students and faculty. These are to be sold at reduced rates,” said Jinsa Mary Jacob, chemistry professor.

Cusat too has launched its ‘Break the Chain’ programme by introducing an in-housesanitiser prepared by Department of Applied Chemistry. Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan said, “The sanitiser will be made available to the nearby schools where board exams are going on.” K Girish Kumar, head, Department of Applied Chemistry said an expense of approximately Rs 75 per a 100 ml bottle was being incurred.