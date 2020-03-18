Angamaly theft accused a failed bizman-turned criminal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Suneer, 30, who was arrested on Monday for breaking into a house at Angamaly on February 21 and stealing 40 sovereigns of gold, is a history-sheeter who is involved in a slew of robberies and burglaries across the state, said police officials. He turned to theft after several attempts to earn big bucks, including selling automobile spare parts in rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, failed to bear fruit.

In his despair, he gravitated towards the gang of notorious gangster Kopra Biju, aka Rajesh, of Thiruvananthapuram, who used to offer a good share of the loot to his gang members, in 2015. Kadakkal Praveen, a Kollam native who is booked in several criminal cases, is another prominent member of Biju’s gang.

“Suneer, whose wife and children are at Nedumangad, had told his family members that he was working as a driver in a big firm. However, in the past five years he was involved in several robberies and burglaries,” said a police officer.The gang would break into houses through the back door using iron bars and carry out the theft. Before the theft, they would roam around in a car looking for houses to target.

Suneer was arrested by the Angamaly police in connection with the theft at the residence of Thilakan, who runs the Viswajyothi School at Vengoor near Angamaly. Of the 40 sovereigns of gold that the gang stole, 22 sovereigns sold by Suneer at a jewellery shop at Thiruvananthapuram were recovered by the police. The rest were sold by Biju who is still at large.