CMDRF graft: 1st accused sent Rs 4.7L to own account

Ex-collectorate staff Vishnu Prasad added his name to beneficiaries’ list and sent money | Over C27 lakh siphoned off in total, estimate cops

Published: 18th March 2020 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probe into the diversion of funds from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) revealed that the official of Ernakulam collectorate collected `4.7 lakh by including his name among the list of 2018 flood victims. The Crime Branch now estimates that the accused persons, including CPM workers, diverted Rs 27.73 lakh from CMDRF.

The Crime Branch filed a report regarding the current status of the probe when first accused Vishnu Prasad was produced at the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Tuesday. At present, there are seven accused persons — Mahesh, former CPM local committee members Anwar M M and Nithin N N; Anwar’s wife Koulath Anwar, Mahesh’s wife Neethu, besides Shintu Martin. Vishnu, Mahesh, Nithin and Shintu were arrested.The others are absconding. 

In the initial investigation, it was found that Vishnu, who worked as a clerk at the Disaster Management Cell at the collectorate, diverted money using failed transactions made from the district collector’s distress relief fund account to the bank accounts of flood victims due to wrong account details. Detailed interrogation revealed that he deposited Rs 4.7 lakh in various accounts.

According to the Crime Branch, Vishnu had accounts in ICICI Bank’s Kakkanad branch, HDFC Bank’s Palarivattom branch and District Cooperative Bank in Thevara. “The recent probe revealed that by including his name in the relief distribution list, he transferred `4.7 lakh to his account from the district collector’s account in the District Treasury. The transactions were made on seven occasions between January 29, 2019, and January 22, 2020,” an officer said.

Vishnu bought a used Innova car registered as KL 07 CB 1110 and a Royal Enfield motorbike registered as KL 07 CS 7000. Nithin booked a Maruti Swift car in the name of co-accused Shintu Martin by paying an advance of `30,000. However, when the corruption came to light, he cancelled the booking. Vishnu and Mahesh invested money by becoming partners in a poultry business in Tamil Nadu.

“For the poultry business, Vishnu transferred `1 lakh from the collector’s flood relief account to Mahesh’s account with Union Bank’s Piravom branch on January 18, 2019. He told Mahesh to take Rs 20,000 as gift for his sister’s marriage,” an officer said. To receive more information about the diversion, the Crime Branch has decided to collect the list of flood victims at the collectorate and list of accounts from the District Treasury to which funds were transferred. “It is a challenging task as there are more than one lakh persons in the list. Now, we have to collect information from each flood victim to confirm the amount they received as relief. Only then can we ascertain the total amount diverted by the accused,” an officer said.

How the fraud was committed 

Changes made in the documents in the software used for distribution of flood relief from CMDRF.
Vishnu Prasad then followed failed transactions made from the district collector’s distress relief fund account to the bank accounts of flood victim due to wrong account details. Such failed transactions were rectified by including the accounts of co-accused persons and funds were diverted. It is estimated Rs 23 lakh was diverted using the method.

Vishnu made alterations in the list of flood victim who were to receive the flood relief fund. He included his name and diverted the fund. Current estimate is that the accused diverted Rs 4.7 lakh. However, the Crime Branch suspects that more persons were included in the list to divert the fund.

