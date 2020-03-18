Collectorate employee duped his colleagues to divert funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The accused in the CMDRF fund diversion case, who is an employee of the collectorate here, even tricked his colleagues to divert money. Vishnu Prasad allegedly duped other officials by collecting an amount for meeting the medical expenses of the mother of a daily wage employee at the collectorate. Crime Branch officials said he decided to give an amount to Chinchu Sunil whose mother was admitted at the hospital.

As much as `60,000 was collected by collectorate officials. “Vishnu visited Chinchu at the hospital and handed over the amount, saying the money was arranged after taking loans. He promised to arrange financial aid from the MP fund and told her she should return `60,000 once she got the aid,” said an officer. On December 17, 2018, he transferred `60,000 from CMDRF to Chinchu’s SBI account in Mullackal branch, claiming it was from the MP fund. A few days later, she returned the money.