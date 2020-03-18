Covid-19, avian flu affect sale of jail food products

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid-19 and avian flu outbreaks have spelled doom for the popular Freedom Food Factory which sells food items prepared by prison inmates. The sale of its products, especially chicken items, through its outlets in the district has witnessed a drastic fall, almost 40 per cent, in recent weeks. Now, the authorities at District Jail at Kakkanad here are concerned about the large quantity of food products that remain unsold at the outlets.

“Sale of chicken products has been affected the worst. Vegetable food products are more in demand,” said Jagadeeshan K V, superintendent of District Jail, Kakkanad.Another official at the jail said around sale had come down by 40 per cent. “Earlier, we sold food items worth around Rs 20,000 daily. This dipped to Rs 10,000-Rs 12,000 in recent weeks,” said an official.

In comparison, the sale of food products via mobile app Zomato has been better. “We sell food products via the food delivery app in limited quantity. We are still getting good sales online,” said the official.

The Freedom Food Factory outlets sell products like chappati, egg, vegetable and chicken curries, biryanis, chilly chicken, chicken 65, snacks and tea at affordable rates.

Inmates start stitching masks

Jail inmates are also engaged in stitching face masks, which are in high demand, since Monday. As many as 25 jail inmates, including those from the women prison are engaged in stitching the masks.

“At present, our inmates are stitching only 500 masks daily. The production will be increased once more inmates complete the stitching training,” said Jagadeeshan.