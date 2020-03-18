Cusat Nanotechnology Centre develops generators for personal electricity

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when everyone is trying to find newer, greener energy alternatives, the researchers at the Inter-University Centre for Nano Materials and Devices (IUCND), Cusat Nanotechnology Centre, have developed a new technology that can generate electricity from human movements. The researchers have sought patent for the state-of-the-art nano-generators.

“In our daily life, we move around a lot. These movements can be harnessed to generate much-needed electricity at a low cost,” said Honey John, head, Polymer Science and Rubber Technology Department and director of IUCND. According to her, a similar idea was developed by Georgia Tech University in Atlanta, US.

“But the generator developed by them was very costly. The system was complicated and parts were very expensive. This prompted us to think of a way that would reduce the cost without compromising on the quality and efficiency of the generator,” she said.Honey said, “We developed a conducting polymer that was used to make the tribo electric nano-generator.” Her previous experience with synthesis of conducting polymer came in handy. “The polymer that we developed had high flexibility and was cost-effective. During laboratory tests, a sample having a diametre of 3cm produced 250 watts of electricity in a single tap,” she said. “So imagine the amount of electricity that can be produced with the complete set of muscular movements we engage in daily.”

According to her, more than 100 LED lights were lighted, calculators and digital watches operated and a smartphone charged using the electricity made from nano-generators. “In addition, individual vibrations were recorded as electric pulses during and after the movement during walking,” said Honey.

“The system is capable of producing enough energy for regular function of wearable devices and medical research sensors used inside the body,” she said. The Centre’s future research plan is to develop nano-generators for making low-cost devices like sensors and transistors. “We believe the system is effective for the development of a security sensor, for pulse detection, and for various therapeutic interventions related to the health sector,” said Honey.

The research team is in the process of launching a start-up venture for the development and production of the technology-based equipment associated to Cusat Technology Business Incubator under Cusat TECH, a company registered by the by Cochin University under Company Act of 1930.